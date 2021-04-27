Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.66 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) will post earnings per share of $1.66 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Malibu Boats’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.73 and the lowest is $1.59. Malibu Boats posted earnings per share of $1.13 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 46.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Malibu Boats will report full-year earnings of $5.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.60 to $5.75. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $6.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.49 to $6.83. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Malibu Boats.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $195.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.80 million. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 10.09%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MBUU. B. Riley boosted their price target on Malibu Boats from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Malibu Boats from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Malibu Boats from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Truist lifted their price objective on Malibu Boats from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Malibu Boats from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Malibu Boats currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

In other Malibu Boats news, COO Ritchie L. Anderson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.08, for a total value of $593,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Wayne R. Wilson sold 27,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.42, for a total transaction of $2,110,933.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,209,415 over the last quarter. 1.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in Malibu Boats by 48.9% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Malibu Boats by 16.9% during the first quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 7,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Malibu Boats by 25.3% during the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 70,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,654,000 after buying an additional 14,336 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats in the fourth quarter worth $325,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 290,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,123,000 after purchasing an additional 26,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Malibu Boats stock opened at $87.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 27.37 and a beta of 1.94. Malibu Boats has a 12 month low of $29.64 and a 12 month high of $93.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.54.

About Malibu Boats

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Cobalt, and Pursuit. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Cobalt, and Pursuit brands.

