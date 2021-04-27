Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after TD Securities raised their price target on the stock from $100.00 to $110.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. Magna International traded as high as $98.39 and last traded at $97.78, with a volume of 32668 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $97.68.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on MGA. Barclays upgraded Magna International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Magna International in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Magna International from $91.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Magna International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Magna International from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Magna International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MGA. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Magna International by 13.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in Magna International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $651,000. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Magna International in the 4th quarter worth $354,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Magna International by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 30,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magna International during the 4th quarter worth $307,000. 59.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $29.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.48, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.18 and a 200 day moving average of $73.41.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $10.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.22 billion. Magna International had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 1.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Magna International Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. This is a positive change from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.83%.

About Magna International (NYSE:MGA)

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

