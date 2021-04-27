Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Given New $110.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) had its target price upped by TD Securities from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on MGA. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Magna International from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Magna International from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Magna International from $91.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Magna International from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Magna International in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an equal weight rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Magna International currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $85.40.

NYSE MGA opened at $97.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.29. Magna International has a fifty-two week low of $34.82 and a fifty-two week high of $98.31. The stock has a market cap of $29.40 billion, a PE ratio of 66.48, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.41.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.80. Magna International had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The company had revenue of $10.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. Magna International’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Magna International will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.83%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MGA. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of Magna International by 440.6% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,460,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,456,000 after acquiring an additional 3,635,000 shares during the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Magna International in the 1st quarter worth about $42,744,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magna International in the 4th quarter worth about $5,289,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Magna International by 82.5% in the 4th quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 137,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,383,000 after acquiring an additional 62,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Magna International by 1,858.1% in the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 62,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,435,000 after acquiring an additional 59,440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.46% of the company’s stock.

Magna International Company Profile

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

