Lyft (LYFT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect Lyft to post earnings of ($0.97) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $569.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.70 million. Lyft had a negative net margin of 58.70% and a negative return on equity of 60.70%. On average, analysts expect Lyft to post $-5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ LYFT opened at $63.06 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.78. The stock has a market cap of $20.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.74 and a beta of 2.35. Lyft has a 12-month low of $21.34 and a 12-month high of $68.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

LYFT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Lyft from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Lyft from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Lyft from $45.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Lyft from $44.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Nomura assumed coverage on shares of Lyft in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.58.

In related news, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 5,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total value of $281,420.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Valerie B. Jarrett sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.79, for a total transaction of $577,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,681,969 shares of company stock valued at $302,893,844. 22.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lyft Company Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

