Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) released its earnings results on Sunday. The industrial products company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. Luxfer had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $85.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Luxfer’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Luxfer stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.54. 1,809 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,324. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.29. Luxfer has a 12-month low of $11.42 and a 12-month high of $22.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $567.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.99.

Get Luxfer alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. Luxfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.46%.

In other Luxfer news, insider James Gardella sold 20,614 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total transaction of $440,108.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LXFR shares. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Luxfer from $19.00 to $24.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Luxfer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Luxfer from $22.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd.

About Luxfer

Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and emergency response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial end-market applications. It operates in two segments, Gas Cylinders and Elektron.

Read More: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Luxfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luxfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.