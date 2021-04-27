Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Price Target Increased to C$16.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 1.98% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LUN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Lundin Mining from C$15.60 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$9.00 to C$12.70 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, CSFB upped their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lundin Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$14.97.

LUN stock traded up C$0.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$15.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,419,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,180,772. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Lundin Mining has a twelve month low of C$5.68 and a twelve month high of C$16.07. The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 54.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$14.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$11.62.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The mining company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$690.15 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lundin Mining will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lundin Mining news, Senior Officer Stephen Trelawney Gatley bought 66,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$8.17 per share, with a total value of C$544,612.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 164,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,345,272.20.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

