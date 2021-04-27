Lufax (NYSE:LU) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Lufax (NYSE:LU) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of Lufax stock traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $14.12. The company had a trading volume of 110,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,846,275. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.39. Lufax has a 52-week low of $11.56 and a 52-week high of $20.17.

LU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Rowe assumed coverage on shares of Lufax in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.04 target price on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Lufax in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.04 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Lufax in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $10.50 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.73.

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

