Lufax Holding Ltd’s Lock-Up Period Set To End Tomorrow (NYSE:LU)

Lufax’s (NYSE:LU) lock-up period is set to end on Wednesday, April 28th. Lufax had issued 175,000,000 shares in its public offering on October 30th. The total size of the offering was $2,362,500,000 based on an initial share price of $13.50. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

LU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Lufax in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $10.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Rowe assumed coverage on Lufax in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.04 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Lufax in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.04 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.73.

NYSE:LU opened at $14.08 on Tuesday. Lufax has a 1 year low of $11.56 and a 1 year high of $20.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.39.

Lufax (NYSE:LU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Lufax will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Lufax in the 4th quarter valued at $54,528,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Lufax during the fourth quarter valued at about $881,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Lufax during the fourth quarter worth about $2,068,000. UG Investment Advisers Ltd. bought a new position in Lufax during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,065,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in Lufax in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $372,000.

About Lufax

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

