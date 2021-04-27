Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Purchased by Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 16.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,055 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,411 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies makes up approximately 1.7% of Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $9,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 208.0% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 76.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director David H. Batchelder bought 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $159.48 per share, for a total transaction of $996,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LOW opened at $199.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $142.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.31 and a 1-year high of $208.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $188.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. The business had revenue of $20.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.96%.

Several research firms recently commented on LOW. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zelman & Associates restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $177.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.29.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

