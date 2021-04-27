Lotto (LOTTO) Price Up 1% Over Last Week

Lotto (CURRENCY:LOTTO) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 27th. One Lotto coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000281 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Lotto has traded 1% higher against the US dollar. Lotto has a total market cap of $308.83 million and approximately $594,959.00 worth of Lotto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Lotto alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000498 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $254.67 or 0.00463509 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004282 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00006081 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000633 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000909 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002531 BTC.

Lotto Profile

Lotto (LOTTO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Lotto’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins. Lotto’s official Twitter account is @LottoFinance . The Reddit community for Lotto is https://reddit.com/r/LottoFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “LottoCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. The LottoCoin uses random block rewards and will feature daily and hourly lotto rewards. The official LottoCoin ticker is “LOT” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “LOTTO” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling Lotto

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lotto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lotto should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lotto using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lotto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lotto and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.