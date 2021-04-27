Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) PT Raised to C$76.00 at National Bankshares

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) had its target price raised by National Bankshares from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$78.00 to C$70.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$76.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$91.00 to C$94.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Loblaw Companies from a sector perform market weight rating to an outperform market weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$82.00 to C$72.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$77.57.

Shares of L opened at C$69.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$24.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.37, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.32. Loblaw Companies has a fifty-two week low of C$60.86 and a fifty-two week high of C$75.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$68.65 and a 200-day moving average price of C$65.53.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.24 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$13.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$13 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Loblaw Companies will post 5.2900001 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Loblaw Companies’s payout ratio is currently 43.79%.

In other news, Director Willard Galen Garfield Weston sold 14,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$62.06, for a total value of C$876,179.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 177,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$10,986,225.59. Also, Senior Officer Jocyanne C. Bourdeau sold 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$62.06, for a total transaction of C$278,448.86.

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

