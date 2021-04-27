loanDepot (LDI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter.
Shares of loanDepot stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.47. 406 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 738,642. loanDepot has a 52 week low of $14.00 and a 52 week high of $39.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.40.
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.612 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th.
loanDepot Company Profile
loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.
