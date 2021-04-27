loanDepot (LDI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter.

Shares of loanDepot stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.47. 406 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 738,642. loanDepot has a 52 week low of $14.00 and a 52 week high of $39.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.40.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.612 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th.

LDI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on loanDepot in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. William Blair started coverage on loanDepot in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on loanDepot in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities started coverage on loanDepot in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on loanDepot in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

loanDepot Company Profile

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

