Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) Rating Reiterated by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 55 ($0.72) price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

LLOY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 45 ($0.59) to GBX 46 ($0.60) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Lloyds Banking Group to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 39 ($0.51) to GBX 50 ($0.65) in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 43 ($0.56) price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 43.42 ($0.57).

Lloyds Banking Group stock opened at GBX 42.89 ($0.56) on Friday. Lloyds Banking Group has a one year low of GBX 23.59 ($0.31) and a one year high of GBX 45.02 ($0.59). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 42.26 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 36.61. The stock has a market capitalization of £30.43 billion and a PE ratio of 35.74.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a GBX 0.57 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th.

In related news, insider Antonio Horta-Osorio acquired 329,977 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 42 ($0.55) per share, with a total value of £138,590.34 ($181,069.17). Also, insider William Chalmers sold 528,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 40 ($0.52), for a total transaction of £211,530.40 ($276,365.82). In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 330,720 shares of company stock valued at $13,888,993.

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.

