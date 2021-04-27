LivaNova (LIVN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect LivaNova to post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. LivaNova has set its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance at 1.40-1.90 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $1.40-1.90 EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 5.55% and a negative net margin of 21.88%. The business had revenue of $269.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.83 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect LivaNova to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

LIVN stock opened at $82.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.18 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.76. LivaNova has a 1-year low of $41.07 and a 1-year high of $85.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.00.

LIVN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised LivaNova from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of LivaNova in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LivaNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.33.

About LivaNova

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

