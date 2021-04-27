Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) Trading 4.4% Higher

Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) traded up 4.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $404.37 and last traded at $404.37. 2,768 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 303,328 shares. The stock had previously closed at $387.19.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LAD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $449.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lithia Motors from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Guggenheim upped their target price on Lithia Motors from $462.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on Lithia Motors from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $358.42.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.64, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $389.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $326.57.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $5.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.73 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 2.82%. The company’s revenue was up 54.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 17.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. This is a boost from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.54%.

In other news, SVP Scott Hillier sold 5,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $2,063,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,596 shares in the company, valued at $24,598,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.97, for a total value of $42,786.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $672,918.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,353 shares of company stock valued at $7,663,894 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northstar Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 44.5% during the first quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the first quarter worth approximately $13,373,000. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. raised its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 161.6% in the first quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 85.7% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 4.5% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,467,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Lithia Motors Company Profile (NYSE:LAD)

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

Featured Article: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.