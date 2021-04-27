Lisa A. Mango Sells 1,915 Shares of 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) Stock

1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) General Counsel Lisa A. Mango sold 1,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total value of $80,717.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:ONEM opened at $43.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.98 billion and a P/E ratio of -24.19. The company has a current ratio of 7.40, a quick ratio of 7.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.13. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.63 and a 12-month high of $59.82.

Get 1Life Healthcare alerts:

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $121.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.60 million. 1Life Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 32.15% and a negative net margin of 29.78%. Research analysts forecast that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 102.3% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in 1Life Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. grew its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 559.6% during the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753 shares during the period. 76.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 1Life Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on 1Life Healthcare in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $42.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on 1Life Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. 1Life Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.43.

1Life Healthcare Company Profile

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for 1Life Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1Life Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.