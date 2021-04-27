LifeVantage Co. (NASDAQ:LFVN) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of LifeVantage Co. (NASDAQ:LFVN) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 119,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,915 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.84% of LifeVantage worth $1,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in LifeVantage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of LifeVantage by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,249,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,648,000 after purchasing an additional 63,700 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in shares of LifeVantage by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 78,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 13,074 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its position in shares of LifeVantage by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 94,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 2,693 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in LifeVantage by 590.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 61,655 shares during the period. 46.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LFVN opened at $8.76 on Tuesday. LifeVantage Co. has a one year low of $8.45 and a one year high of $17.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.20 and its 200-day moving average is $10.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.42.

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. LifeVantage had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 45.39%. The company had revenue of $59.01 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that LifeVantage Co. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, and distribution of nutrigenomic activators, dietary supplements, nootropics, pre- and pro-biotics, weight management, and skin and hair care products. The company offers Protandim, a line of scientifically-validated dietary supplements; LifeVantage Omega+, a dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and vitamin D3; LifeVantage ProBio, a dietary supplement to support digestive system health; a line of weight management products under the PhysIQ brand; Petandim for Dogs, a supplement to combat oxidative stress in dogs; and Axio, a line of energy drink mixes.

