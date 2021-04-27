LG Display (NYSE:LPL) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LG Display (NYSE:LPL) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $13.00 target price on the electronics maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “LG Display Co., Ltd., formerly known as LG Philips LCD Co., Ltd., primarily manufactures and sells thin film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) panels. The Company supplies its products to original equipment manufacturers and multinational corporations. LG Display offers TFT-LCD panels in a range of sizes and specifications primarily for use in televisions, notebook computers, and desktop monitors, as well as for handheld application products, such as mobile phones; and medium and large size panels for industrial and other applications, including entertainment systems, portable navigation devices, e-paper, digital photo displays, and medical diagnostic equipment. LG Display Co., Ltd. is based in Seoul, the Republic of Korea. “

LPL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Nomura raised shares of LG Display from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of LG Display from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th.

Shares of NYSE:LPL opened at $12.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a PE ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 1.20. LG Display has a 1 year low of $4.01 and a 1 year high of $12.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

LG Display (NYSE:LPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $6.68 billion during the quarter. LG Display had a negative net margin of 10.96% and a negative return on equity of 21.09%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that LG Display will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of LG Display by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 443,080 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,740,000 after buying an additional 79,824 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in LG Display by 78.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 264,423 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,233,000 after buying an additional 116,423 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in LG Display by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 146,753 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 10,112 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in LG Display by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 96,061 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 14,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in LG Display by 3.4% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 71,700 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 2,332 shares during the last quarter. 2.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LG Display Company Profile

LG Display Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels in South Korea, China, rest of Asia, Poland, other European countries, and the United States. The company's TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, and mobile devices.

