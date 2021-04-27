Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $29.91

Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $29.91 and last traded at $29.88, with a volume of 24493 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.95.

LEVI has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.45.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a PE ratio of -123.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a positive return on equity of 7.10% and a negative net margin of 1.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This is a boost from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.49%.

In other news, CEO Charles V. Bergh sold 84,142 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $2,106,915.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 864,094 shares in the company, valued at $21,636,913.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer A. Sey sold 1,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total value of $30,734.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 109,049 shares in the company, valued at $2,213,694.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,415,210 shares of company stock worth $35,133,542. Insiders own 6.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. in the first quarter valued at $328,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $2,703,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 49,400 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $296,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $496,000. Institutional investors own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile (NYSE:LEVI)

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. It designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

