Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.73.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LESL shares. Guggenheim raised Leslie’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Leslie’s from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Leslie’s in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Leslie’s from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Leslie’s from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

LESL stock traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $29.16. 203,013 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,441,248. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.43. Leslie’s has a 1-year low of $19.15 and a 1-year high of $32.84. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 69.90.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $145.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.96 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Leslie’s will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Leslie’s news, CEO Michael R. Egeck sold 90,915 shares of Leslie’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.95, for a total transaction of $2,541,074.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Steven M. Weddell sold 103,543 shares of Leslie’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total value of $2,673,480.26. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,087,948 shares of company stock worth $456,488,372.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LESL. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Leslie’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $247,559,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Leslie’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,252,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Leslie’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,897,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 124.6% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,561,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,233,000 after purchasing an additional 866,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Leslie’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,834,000.

Leslie’s Company Profile

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

