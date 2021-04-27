Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.98 EPS

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The construction company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.98, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $930.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $788.99 million. Lennox International had a net margin of 9.95% and a negative return on equity of 176.45%. Lennox International’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share.
NYSE:LII traded up $6.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $339.17. 6,025 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,481. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $316.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $292.24. Lennox International has a fifty-two week low of $173.24 and a fifty-two week high of $348.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.55 and a beta of 0.81.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.52%.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LII shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Lennox International from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lennox International from $258.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Lennox International from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Lennox International from $310.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Lennox International from $286.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $281.42.
About Lennox International
Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.
