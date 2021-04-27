Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) Stock Rating Upgraded by UBS Group

Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) was upgraded by equities researchers at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on LGGNY. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Friday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Legal & General Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Legal & General Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

OTCMKTS:LGGNY traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.06. The company had a trading volume of 16,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,713. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.66 and a 200 day moving average of $17.45. The company has a market cap of $22.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.82. Legal & General Group has a 1 year low of $10.92 and a 1 year high of $20.47.

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

