Larry B. Cutlip Sells 18,553 Shares of Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) Stock

Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) SVP Larry B. Cutlip sold 18,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.28, for a total value of $394,807.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,799.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

LEU traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.43. 5,694 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,242. Centrus Energy Corp. has a 1-year low of $6.05 and a 1-year high of $30.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.16. The stock has a market cap of $286.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 3.71.

Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 19th. The basic materials company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.79. Centrus Energy had a net margin of 15.81% and a negative return on equity of 10.64%. The business had revenue of $92.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Centrus Energy Corp. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Centrus Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Centrus Energy by 7,651.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,902 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Centrus Energy in the third quarter valued at about $84,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Centrus Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Centrus Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LEU shares. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Centrus Energy from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Centrus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th.

Centrus Energy Company Profile

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Japan, Belgium, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) component of LEU; SWU and uranium components of LEU; and natural uranium for utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

