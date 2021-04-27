Lantheus (LNTH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $94.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.40 million. Lantheus had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 0.12%. On average, analysts expect Lantheus to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

LNTH opened at $22.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.63 and a 200-day moving average of $16.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 284.04 and a beta of 1.32. Lantheus has a 12-month low of $10.52 and a 12-month high of $22.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LNTH shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Lantheus from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Lantheus from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

In other Lantheus news, SVP Michael P. Duffy sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total transaction of $163,125.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 109,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,381,016. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 27,157 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total transaction of $495,886.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 711,720 shares in the company, valued at $12,996,007.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,188 shares of company stock worth $1,411,148 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

About Lantheus

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; and RELISTOR for opioid-induced constipation.

