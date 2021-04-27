Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,495,759 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 87,237 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $20,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNTH. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Lantheus by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 5,200,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $70,148,000 after purchasing an additional 364,000 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Lantheus by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 52,482 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lantheus by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 440,765 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 16,368 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 2,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Lantheus during the fourth quarter worth about $326,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Lantheus news, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 27,157 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total transaction of $495,886.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 711,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,996,007.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Michael P. Duffy sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total value of $163,125.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 109,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,381,016. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,188 shares of company stock valued at $1,411,148 in the last quarter. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ LNTH opened at $22.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 284.04 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.34. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.52 and a 12-month high of $22.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. Lantheus had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 0.12%. The company had revenue of $94.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.40 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LNTH shares. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Lantheus from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Lantheus from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

Lantheus Company Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; and RELISTOR for opioid-induced constipation.

