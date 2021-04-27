Lancashire (OTCMKTS:LCSHF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America began coverage on shares of Lancashire (OTCMKTS:LCSHF) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on LCSHF. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Lancashire from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of LCSHF opened at $9.28 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.93 and a 200 day moving average of $9.33. Lancashire has a one year low of $7.02 and a one year high of $10.50.

Lancashire Holdings Limited provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London and Bermuda. The company operates through four segments: Property, Energy, Marine, and Aviation. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products; marine hull, total loss only, mortgagees interests insurance, mortgagees additional perils, excess protection and indemnity, marine war, and builder's risks; and energy insurance products covering upstream, downstream and onshore operational, and upstream construction all risks business.

