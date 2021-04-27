Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 33.90% and a return on equity of 13.31%.

Shares of LKFN opened at $68.46 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 21.46 and a beta of 0.93. Lakeland Financial has a 1 year low of $34.24 and a 1 year high of $77.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, April 25th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.24%.

In other Lakeland Financial news, Director Brian J. Smith sold 10,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.16, for a total transaction of $656,552.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,658,647.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP James Rickard Donovan sold 800 shares of Lakeland Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.34, for a total transaction of $49,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,856.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 92,418 shares of company stock worth $5,735,529 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lakeland Financial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Lakeland Financial Company Profile

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

