LafargeHolcim’s (HCMLY) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their overweight rating on shares of LafargeHolcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

HCMLY has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of LafargeHolcim in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of LafargeHolcim in a report on Monday. BNP Paribas lowered LafargeHolcim from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of LafargeHolcim in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of LafargeHolcim in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy.

Get LafargeHolcim alerts:

HCMLY stock opened at $12.48 on Monday. LafargeHolcim has a 1-year low of $7.15 and a 1-year high of $12.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 1.35.

LafargeHolcim Ltd operates as a building materials and solutions company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-mix Concrete, and Solutions & Products. The company offers cement, hydraulic binders, clinker, and other cementitious materials; aggregates, such as crushed stone, gravel, and sand; and ready-mix concrete, precast concrete products, asphalts, and mortars.

Read More: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for LafargeHolcim Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LafargeHolcim and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.