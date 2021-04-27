Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) Given a CHF 70 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 70 price target on Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 58.40 price target on Lafargeholcim and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 60 target price on Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 65 target price on Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 60 target price on Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a CHF 52 target price on Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of CHF 62.49.

Lafargeholcim has a 52 week low of CHF 50.40 and a 52 week high of CHF 60.

