L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Bought by Reilly Financial Advisors LLC

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,129 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,301,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,569,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,250 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,796,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,695,000 after purchasing an additional 312,258 shares during the period. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $864,584,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $372,443,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,279,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,912,000 after purchasing an additional 257,454 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup cut their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $208.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $242.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.46.

Shares of LHX stock opened at $207.65 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $201.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.54. The firm has a market cap of $42.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.38, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $158.09 and a 1 year high of $212.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.37.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 7.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 40.48%.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

