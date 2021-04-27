Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.00.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Stephens increased their target price on Kura Sushi USA from $28.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Kura Sushi USA from $22.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Kura Sushi USA from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kura Sushi USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Kura Sushi USA by 1.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 104,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 83.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. 32.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Kura Sushi USA stock opened at $35.49 on Tuesday. Kura Sushi USA has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $38.17. The company has a market cap of $298.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.14 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.10.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.78). Kura Sushi USA had a negative return on equity of 44.44% and a negative net margin of 60.53%. The business had revenue of $9.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 million. On average, analysts predict that Kura Sushi USA will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kura Sushi USA Company Profile

Kura Sushi USA, Inc operates technology-enabled Japanese restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Japanese cuisine through a revolving sushi service model. It operates 28 restaurants across six states. The company was formerly known as Kula Sushi USA, Inc and changed its name to Kura Sushi USA, Inc in October 2017.

