Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.80.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KLIC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. B. Riley raised their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $61.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

Get Kulicke and Soffa Industries alerts:

KLIC stock traded up $1.48 on Monday, reaching $59.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,184,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 862,515. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.79. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 12-month low of $20.10 and a 12-month high of $61.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 71.47 and a beta of 1.18.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.11. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 8.39%. The company had revenue of $267.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.00 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.95%.

In other news, CFO Lester A. Wong sold 33,000 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.55, for a total transaction of $1,668,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,634,990.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Zamir Shai Soloveizik sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $137,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,188 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,078 shares of company stock valued at $2,345,868. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells ball and wedge bonders, and advanced packaging and electronic assembly solutions.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.