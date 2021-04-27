Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Given “Underperform” Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Kuehne + Nagel International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Kuehne + Nagel International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Shares of Kuehne + Nagel International stock traded down $1.91 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.77. 10,236 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,500. Kuehne + Nagel International has a 1 year low of $26.60 and a 1 year high of $63.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.76 and a beta of 0.81.

Kuehne + Nagel International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated logistics services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Sea Logistics, Air Logistics, Road Logistics, and Contract Logistics. It provides airfreight services; seafreight services, including full and less than container loads, intra Europe/short sea intermodal solutions integration with carriers, blue anchor line agent, cargo insurance, customs clearance, and contract logistics services, as well as overland transportation and contract logistics services.

