Krilogy Financial LLC Invests $283,000 in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Krilogy Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. United Bank boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 4,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Deere & Company by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter worth $641,000. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,415,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the third quarter worth approximately $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company stock opened at $380.45 on Tuesday. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $117.85 and a 12 month high of $392.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $372.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $300.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market cap of $119.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.73, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $1.70. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 13.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 41.43%.

Several research firms recently commented on DE. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Deere & Company from $360.00 to $402.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Deere & Company from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $327.95.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

Recommended Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.