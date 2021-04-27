Krilogy Financial LLC Invests $148,000 in American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN)

Krilogy Financial LLC purchased a new position in American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 15,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in American Finance Trust by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 98,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 23,614 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of American Finance Trust by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 165,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 3,597 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in shares of American Finance Trust by 53.9% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 17,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 6,140 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in American Finance Trust by 62.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of American Finance Trust by 19.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680 shares during the last quarter. 47.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Finance Trust stock opened at $9.76 on Tuesday. American Finance Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.40 and a twelve month high of $10.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.02 and a beta of 1.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th were issued a dividend of $0.213 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.73%. American Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.86%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of American Finance Trust in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut American Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on American Finance Trust from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

American Finance Trust, Inc (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S.

