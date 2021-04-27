Krilogy Financial LLC Has $249,000 Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Krilogy Financial LLC decreased its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 791 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Wealth Alliance raised its stake in Altria Group by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 8,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Altria Group by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Altria Group by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 14,272 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $492,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $974,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MO stock opened at $47.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $87.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.17, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.77. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.02 and a 52-week high of $52.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.12 and its 200-day moving average is $43.47.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). Altria Group had a return on equity of 148.93% and a net margin of 2.84%. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.29%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.52%.

Altria Group announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, January 28th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MO shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. UBS Group cut shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altria Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.30.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

