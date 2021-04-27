Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $189.55 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) will report $189.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $198.22 million and the lowest is $185.10 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions reported sales of $168.90 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will report full-year sales of $828.15 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $811.00 million to $852.75 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $942.46 million, with estimates ranging from $910.00 million to $975.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Kratos Defense & Security Solutions.

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The firm had revenue of $206.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.72 million.

Several research firms have recently commented on KTOS. TheStreet raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Alembic Global Advisors lowered Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Noble Financial lowered Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Truist lowered Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.90.

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, CEO Eric M. Demarco sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total value of $305,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Marie Mendoza sold 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.73, for a total value of $27,016.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,663 shares of company stock valued at $1,908,109 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KTOS traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $27.10. 605,522 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,421,955. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 677.42 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.83 and a 200 day moving average of $25.48. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a twelve month low of $14.26 and a twelve month high of $34.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, satellite communications, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

Featured Article: What is operating income?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (KTOS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.