Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) Given a €54.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €54.00 ($63.53) target price on Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.70 ($59.65) target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Koninklijke Philips has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €50.74 ($59.70).

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

Koninklijke Philips has a 1-year low of €28.92 ($34.02) and a 1-year high of €36.12 ($42.49).

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.