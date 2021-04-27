Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:GUD) Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:GUD) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Knight Therapeutics in a research note issued on Sunday, April 25th. National Bank Financial analyst E. Leno now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.25. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $7.75 price objective on the stock.

Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$55.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$47.00 million.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Knight Therapeutics from C$6.75 to C$7.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Knight Therapeutics from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Bloom Burton raised Knight Therapeutics from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Knight Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$7.88.

Knight Therapeutics stock opened at C$5.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.34, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 4.23. Knight Therapeutics has a 1-year low of C$4.88 and a 1-year high of C$7.99. The company has a market cap of C$699.19 million and a PE ratio of 17.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.29 and its 200 day moving average price is C$5.40.

Knight Therapeutics Company Profile

Knight Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, acquires, in-licenses, out-licenses, markets, and distributes pharmaceutical and consumer health products, and medical devices in Canada and internationally. It offers Bijuva for the treatment of moderate to severe vasomotor symptoms associated with menopause in women with intact uterus; IMVEXXY to treat postmenopausal moderate to severe dyspareunia; IBSRELA for the treatment of irritable bowel syndrome with constipation in adults; TRELSTAR to treat advanced prostate cancer and for pain associated with endometriosis; ILUVIEN for the treatment of vision loss due to diabetic macular oedema; and NERLYNX to treat early-stage breast cancer.

