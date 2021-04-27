KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 21.07%.

Shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.86. 8,838 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,871. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 1 year low of $13.20 and a 1 year high of $20.02. The company has a current ratio of 406.74, a quick ratio of 406.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.11 and a 200-day moving average of $18.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 0.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.99%.

In other KKR Real Estate Finance Trust news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 4,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total value of $86,628.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Value Spn-Kref Holdin Tactical sold 4,111 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $76,053.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 589,455 shares of company stock valued at $11,096,565 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on KREF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Raymond James upped their price target on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $19.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.50 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.08.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Company Profile

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. The company engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to commercial real estate, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

