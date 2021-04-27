KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect KKR & Co. Inc. to post earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $669.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect KKR & Co. Inc. to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

KKR opened at $55.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42. KKR & Co. Inc. has a one year low of $23.43 and a one year high of $55.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.34%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KKR. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.50 to $62.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $43.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. KKR & Co. Inc. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.38.

In related news, Director Robert W. Scully purchased 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.13 per share, with a total value of $1,251,380.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 82,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,993,779.27. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. acquired 11,433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.24 per share, with a total value of $300,001.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

