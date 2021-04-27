Kirkland Lake Gold (KL) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE: KL) in the last few weeks:

4/23/2021 – Kirkland Lake Gold had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$51.00 to C$52.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

4/23/2021 – Kirkland Lake Gold had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$52.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

4/20/2021 – Kirkland Lake Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at Eight Capital from C$95.00 to C$77.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/16/2021 – Kirkland Lake Gold was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating. They now have a C$72.00 price target on the stock, down previously from C$77.00.

4/12/2021 – Kirkland Lake Gold had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cfra. They now have a C$62.00 price target on the stock.

4/1/2021 – Kirkland Lake Gold had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$75.00 to C$77.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/17/2021 – Kirkland Lake Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$65.00 to C$56.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

3/16/2021 – Kirkland Lake Gold was downgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from an “outperform spec market weight” rating to a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating.

3/1/2021 – Kirkland Lake Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$75.00 to C$70.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

KL opened at C$48.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$44.48 and a 200-day moving average of C$51.32. The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.28. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$40.07 and a 12-month high of C$76.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.30 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$901.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$884.63 million. On average, analysts expect that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. will post 3.7300002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.239 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.45%.

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, production, and operation of gold properties. It holds interest in the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and the Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada, as well as the Detour Lake Mine located in northeastern Ontario, Canada.

