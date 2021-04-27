Kirby (KEX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The shipping company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. Kirby had a positive return on equity of 3.90% and a negative net margin of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $489.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. Kirby’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Kirby to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Kirby alerts:

KEX opened at $62.76 on Tuesday. Kirby has a 12 month low of $35.10 and a 12 month high of $70.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.49, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.31.

In other Kirby news, Director Monte J. Miller sold 1,500 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total transaction of $101,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,337,940.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Amy D. Husted sold 1,600 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $104,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $920,790. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 39,974 shares of company stock valued at $2,379,423 over the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kirby Company Profile

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Kirby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.