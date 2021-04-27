Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Given New $9.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 25.70% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on KGC. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Kinross Gold from $14.75 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Friday. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $11.00 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays increased their target price on Kinross Gold from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.35.

Shares of KGC stock traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $7.16. The stock had a trading volume of 367,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,945,415. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.76. Kinross Gold has a 52-week low of $5.88 and a 52-week high of $10.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.04 and its 200-day moving average is $7.40.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The mining company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Kinross Gold will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 3,874.3% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 4,014 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,913 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Kinross Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Kinross Gold in the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinross Gold during the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Kinross Gold during the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.64% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in Canada, the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

