Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.19

Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS) (TSE:KFS) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.19 and traded as high as $4.72. Kingsway Financial Services shares last traded at $4.64, with a volume of 41,635 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Kingsway Financial Services stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS) (TSE:KFS) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 402,619 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,470 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.77% of Kingsway Financial Services worth $1,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 30.94% of the company’s stock.

Kingsway Financial Services Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the extended warranty and leased real estate business. The Extended Warranty segment markets, sells, and administers vehicle service agreements and related products for new and used automobiles. This segment also sells new home warranty products, as well as offers administration services to homebuilders and homeowners; markets and distributes warranty products to manufacturers, distributors, and installers of heating, ventilation and air conditioning, standby generator, commercial LED lighting, and refrigeration equipment; and provides equipment breakdown and maintenance support services to companies.

