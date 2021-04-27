Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) Price Target Raised to $123.00

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $122.00 to $123.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

KMB has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating and issued a $123.00 price target (down previously from $144.00) on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a market perform rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. Argus lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kimberly-Clark has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $143.00.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

KMB stock opened at $130.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.00. Kimberly-Clark has a 52 week low of $128.02 and a 52 week high of $160.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $135.84 and its 200 day moving average is $135.94. The firm has a market cap of $44.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.14). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 812.50%. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 1,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total value of $198,547.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New England Research & Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 38.5% in the first quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 28,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,003,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 98.5% in the first quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after buying an additional 5,232 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth about $15,045,000. Rockland Trust Co. raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 42,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,782,000 after buying an additional 3,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,068,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,890,000 after acquiring an additional 205,737 shares during the period. 71.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

Featured Article: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.