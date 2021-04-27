Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $361.53 Million

Analysts expect Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) to post $361.53 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Kforce’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $359.00 million to $364.00 million. Kforce reported sales of $335.21 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Kforce will report full year sales of $1.41 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.41 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Kforce.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. Kforce had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 32.56%. The company had revenue of $354.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.

KFRC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Kforce from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Kforce from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Sidoti upgraded shares of Kforce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Kforce from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.86.

Shares of NASDAQ KFRC traded down $0.86 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.22. The company had a trading volume of 113,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,282. Kforce has a 52 week low of $25.73 and a 52 week high of $57.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 22.82 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. This is a boost from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Kforce’s payout ratio is currently 39.15%.

In other news, Director Ralph Struzziero sold 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total value of $209,632.50. Also, CEO David L. Dunkel sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.72, for a total transaction of $820,800.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 176,840 shares of company stock valued at $9,493,145. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KFRC. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kforce by 1.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kforce by 4.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 245,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,896,000 after buying an additional 10,603 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kforce by 9.7% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 42,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after buying an additional 3,738 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Kforce in the third quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Kforce by 8.0% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 96,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,090,000 after buying an additional 7,196 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Kforce Company Profile

Kforce, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical staffing services and solutions. It operates through the Technology and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Technology segment offers services on areas of information technology such as systems and applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

