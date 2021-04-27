Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.20 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) will post $1.20 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Keysight Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.18 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.20 billion. Keysight Technologies posted sales of $895.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Keysight Technologies will report full year sales of $4.79 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.71 billion to $4.87 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $5.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.94 billion to $5.19 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Keysight Technologies.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 14.85%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.26 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $130.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.09.

KEYS opened at $148.74 on Tuesday. Keysight Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $90.62 and a fifty-two week high of $155.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $141.23 and a 200-day moving average of $131.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The company has a market capitalization of $27.66 billion, a PE ratio of 44.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.04.

In related news, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 2,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.18, for a total transaction of $354,028.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 2.0% during the first quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 20,834 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 1.2% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 57,076 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,185,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 24.4% during the first quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 51,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,313,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 19.4% during the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 3,747 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

Recommended Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Keysight Technologies (KEYS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.