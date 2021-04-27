KeyCorp Weighs in on Gentex Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Gentex in a research report issued on Sunday, April 25th. KeyCorp analyst J. Picariello now expects that the auto parts company will post earnings of $2.35 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.40. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). Gentex had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 18.96%. The company had revenue of $483.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Gentex in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Gentex from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.14.

Shares of GNTX stock opened at $35.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.82 and a 200-day moving average of $33.76. Gentex has a 12-month low of $23.11 and a 12-month high of $37.75. The company has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.08, a P/E/G ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.92%.

In related news, VP Matthew Chiodo sold 6,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.66, for a total transaction of $244,306.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Steven R. Downing sold 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total transaction of $224,091.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,911 shares in the company, valued at $4,941,064.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,926 shares of company stock valued at $1,559,307. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Gentex in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,023,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Gentex by 100.2% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 46,112 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after buying an additional 23,082 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Gentex in the 4th quarter valued at about $252,000. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Gentex in the 4th quarter valued at about $253,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Gentex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,505,000. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

