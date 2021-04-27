Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) PT Raised to $33.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 7.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Keurig Dr Pepper presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.36.

Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $35.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $50.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.76 and its 200 day moving average is $32.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Keurig Dr Pepper has a one year low of $25.55 and a one year high of $36.45.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 11.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,176,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,665,000 after purchasing an additional 6,940,708 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,700,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,408,000 after purchasing an additional 5,813,803 shares during the period. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University increased its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 154.6% in the fourth quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University now owns 5,484,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,515,000 after buying an additional 3,330,402 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter worth about $99,768,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,469,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,016,000 after buying an additional 2,626,073 shares in the last quarter. 37.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment offers Keurig single serve brewers and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

